COUNTY BASKETBALL SEASON WRAP-UP

Basketball season has come to an end for all Butler County teams.

After the Fort Dale Academy Eagles boys and girls were defeated in the AISA AAA finals, the last hope for a Butler County team to advance in the playoffs was the Georgiana lady Panthers.

The lady Panthers placed second in the AHSAA Class 1 Area 3 Tournament after a devastating three overtime loss to Red Level, 77-73, Friday, Feb. 10.

A valiant effort was led by Lillie Boggan who scored 28 points and had 13 rebounds. Nyeashia Thomas had 11 points and 27 rebounds. Tarnasia Mcmeans added 19 points.

The loss sent them to face Elba on Monday, Feb. 13, in the sub-regional round but they lost 55-30 and finished their season with an 8-10 record.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Georgiana boys were blocked from advancing in the playoffs with a 59-57 loss to Pleasant Home in the AHSAA Class 1 Area 3 Tournament.

Jaden Stallworth had 13 points, Nasir Cheatham had 11, Jacobie had Morgan 10, and Jacob Lowery added 10 in a hard fought game.

The Panther boys finished with a 16-11 record.

The Greenville High School Tiger boys’ season came to an end on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the hands of Carroll Ozark, 80-74.

Tyler Mallory scored 34 points, and JJ Washington added 18. The Tigers finished the season with a 15-17 record.

The Greenville girls were knocked from playoff contention by Charles Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 7, by a score of 41-37. Sunita Oliver led with 17 points.

The McKenzie Tiger boys’ season came to an end AHSAA Class 1 Area 3 Tournament with a loss to JF Shields on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 48-33. Jay Jackson led with 12 points.

The McKenzie girls fell to Pleasant Home 33-26. Trenday Pierce was the lead scorer with eight points