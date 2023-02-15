Eagles lose in Final Eight

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Boys varsity boys ended their season last week with a 54-36 loss to the Glenwood Gators in the Elite Eight round of the AISA AAA state playoffs.

The Eagles trailed by only one at the half and by six at the end of the 3rd quarter before the Gators pulled away in the fourth.

Grant McGriff, Jackson Scott, and Ty Carter all had four rebounds each and scored 10, nine, and eight points respectively.

Team statistician Glenn Branum’s records indicate that junior Sawyer Fossett was the high scorer for the season and had the most steals.

McGriff was the leading rebounder, and junior Ethan Alford led in assists despite sitting out the last six games with an injury.

Head coach Marshall Watts reflected on the 10-14 season saying, “Our team has taken tremendous strides this year.

“We learned that basketball games can be won more consistently on the defensive side and with aspects of the game that we can control night in and night out like effort, attitude and defensive rotations.

“Our seniors, Grant McGriff and Brody Stringer have played the way Fort Dale basketball is supposed to be played, with high integrity and grit. We appreciate everything they have poured into the program for so many years. It’s not easy and not for everyone, but they stuck it out, and we appreciate them.”

He went on to add, “We have a good group coming back that learned a lot this year. We are excited about the direction FDA basketball is headed and look forward to next season and beginning work in the summer.”