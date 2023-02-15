ITHEL GUYTON

April 27, 1930 – Feb. 3, 2023

After a brief illness, Ithel (Bob) Guyton passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 in Montgomery, at the age of 92.

A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. from Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, Greenville, with Brother Danny Dean officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends 12-12:45 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Bob, as he was known by everyone, was born in Conway, S.C., to Elizabeth and George Guyton who predeceased him.

He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Edna McGough Guyton; one daughter, Beth Ann Stoudenmier; son-in-law Edwin Stoudenmier of Silverhill, three grandchildren, Ashley Boyer (Charles) of Burleson, Texas, John David Foshee of Montgomery, and Justin Foshee (Xiaoyu) of St. Louis, Mo., as well as five great-grandchildren.

Bob joined the Air Force and made it a career, with stops all over the country and the world. He married Edna in 1952 and although they never had children of their own, they adopted Beth while stationed in Germany. After leaving the Air Force, he became a Postal Carrier in several locations.

He had resided in Montgomery for several years but spent most of his life after retiring from the Air Force in Highland Home, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing on his land by himself and with family.

