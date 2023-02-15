Aug. 16, 1951 – Jan. 31, 2023

Mr. Kenneth Eugene Harris, age 71, of Hope Hull, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, Feb. 6, at Mount Carmel Methodist Church, Davenport, beginning at 11 a.m. with Reverend Gary Burton officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Neil Harris and Vera Mae Harris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gulemah Harris; son, Kenneth T. Harris (Anna); daughters, Mary Giddens (Jimmy) and Vera Eugena Dobbins (Rodger); grandchildren, Jodi Dawkins (Keith), Brittany Harris, Katelynn Dobbins, Hunter Giddens, Justin Giddens (Hannah), Forrest Giddens, Jarrett Giddens, Dale Dobbins, Parker Dobbins, and Colton Dobbins; great grandchildren, Braxton Dawkins, Jasmine and Helen Dawkins, and Ryker and Reighlynn Giddens; and cousin, Janet Dobbins.

Kenneth retired from Dubose Construction after 40 years of service. He loved to collect all things from cars to toys. He had a passion for animals especially cows, donkeys, chickens and dogs. He loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting and taking with others. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

