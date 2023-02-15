Lady Eagles fall in AISA Final Four

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles continued their postseason play with a 63-28 victory over Springwood Wildcats in the Elite Eight round at home before falling 59-35 to Glenwood School Gators in the Final Four at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

The team had a strong showing against Springwood. Brinkley Long led with 21 points. Lily Van Dyke had 16 rebounds and 18 points. Maire Scott pulled down 11 rebounds, and AC Thomas made five assists.

The Lady Eagles had trouble finding their groove in their match-up with Glenwood. Long, Van Dyke, and Thomas tallied up 11, 10, and nine points respectively. Scott and Van Dyke both had eight rebounds.

The Lady Eagles closed a successful season at 16-8. Van Dyke was the team leader in points and rebounds. Thomas led in steals and assists.

Head coach Regina Parker commented on the year saying, “I am extremely proud of the girls. We overcame many obstacles this season to reach the final four.

“Due to injuries in their final game we came up a little short. However, they represented Fort Dale with class on and off the court.

“They are champions in life. We will work diligently this summer and make it back to state next year.”