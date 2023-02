Fort Dale senior Grant McGriff (pictured) and Lowndes Academy senior Luke Lovell represented their schools in the AISA All Star game. Both players not only had the opportunity to play high school ball one more time, but also were able to play under the direction of their own coaches as Barry Mohun (Lowndes) and Marshall Watts (Fort Dale) led the West squad. The East defeated the West 109-59. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)