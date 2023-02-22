Five netted in drug bust

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Drug Task Force (DTF), Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Greenville Police Department (GPD) Special Response Team (SRT) combined efforts to arrest five people on various drug charges.

The arrests occurred at a residence on Manningham Road.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond the sheriff’s office had received a lot of complaints in the area and though it took a while to develop a case, DTF was finally able to obtain a search warrant.

He indicated the BCSO and SRT were mainly involved to provide support during the execution of the warrant.

“In situations where drugs are involved it is vital to provide support to our fellow law enforcement officers and agencies. It typically makes event safer,” Bond said.

He also noted that area residents expressed their appreciation for the arrests and he responded to the residents with thanks for being patient.

“I know when developing a case, it can seem that it takes too long, but in these type of cases we want to make sure we have a solid case,” added Bond.

The people arrested and charges were:

David Long, male, age 56, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Brett Allan Long, male, age 50, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Santana Renae Long, female, age 29, Failure to Appear/Comply/Pay, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Mark Shearer, male, age 58

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

Cyrus Jamiel Jones, male, age 27, Possession of Controlled Substance