GHS begins diamond play

Greenville High School Tiger varsity baseball got its official start at the Greenville Varsity Tournament Friday, Feb. 17, against the Andalusia Bulldogs with an 11-2 loss. They next played WS Neal and Pike Road on Saturday. The Tigers won 5-4 against WS Neal and then lost to Pike Road 6-3. They next travel to face Pike County on Tuesday, Feb. 21, before facing McKenzie on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tiger Sandrell Williams is pictured hurling a pitch against Pike Road. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)