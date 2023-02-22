GHS begins diamond play

Greenville High School Tiger varsity softball traveled to Grove Hill to begin their season on Saturday, Feb. 18. The lady Tigers wound up playing three games. They first scalded Choctaw County 14-5 and then beat Southern Choctaw 6-4. They lost against Clarke County 8-1 in their final game of the day. Their next games will be at the Greenville Tournament on Feb. 24-25. Tiger Skylar Bates is pictured in her windup against Southern Choctaw. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)