July 8, 1944 – Feb. 15, 2023

Irene Moore passed away peacefully from this life to be reunited with her husband of nearly 60 years on Feb. 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service was held on Monday, Feb 20, beginning at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Blair McBride officiating. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Irene was born in Greenville, to Melvin and Etta Funderburke in July 1944. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1963. She married her husband, Robert Moore, the night of her graduation. She was employed with Fosters until she began nursing school. She achieved her dream of nursing as she graduated Reid State Technical College in 1982 and served as a nurse in various roles until her retirement in 2013.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moore; parents, Etta and Melvin Funderburke; sister, Virginia Johnson; grandson, Adam Moore; and two granddaughters, Shiloh Hope and Cameron Grace.

Irene is survived by two children (and spouses) Deanna Adams (Tom) and Stephen Moore (Amber); six grandchildren, Cory Giddens (Lauren), Ashley Giddens, Jon Giddens (Amanda), Brandi Helton (Jay), Elizabeth Lee (Matt), and Cole Moore; eight great grandchildren, Brendan, Parklin, Kaylee, Aaron, Emily Claire, Kai, Taylor Ann, and AJ; and three sisters, Linda Arnold, Glenda Wright, and Penny Little.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.