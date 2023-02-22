SALT GIVES God GLORY

SPECIAL TO THE STANDARD

Women of Butler County and beyond were uplifted and challenged Saturday, Feb. 11, as the SALT (Service Abounding in Love and Truth) women’s ministry at Southside Baptist Church hosted their 2nd annual women’s conference.

Kim Stinson, SALT Director, says that God “gets the glory” for the 130 plus women who gathered on the SBC campus to celebrate “HOPE; More Than A Feeling” led by featured speaker Andrea Lennon.

Andrea, a resident of Conway, Ark., is a wife, mother, Christian speaker, author and friend.

Her days are filled with housework, travel, speaking events, and cheering for her sons at sporting events.

She is the founder of True Vine Ministry and her passion is to encourage women to know the truth, live the truth, and share the truth.

An on-the-go kind of girl who loves Jesus, Andrea teaches through honest conversation about the topics that drive our everyday lives and how through the power of God and His Word, we can have HOPE – real hope – that is more than a feeling.

Connect with Andrea who hosts a podcast called Inspire – On the Go at www.andrealennonministry.org.

Joining Andrea were April Lowery, of Greenville, who shared her love for Christ through music by leading the conference in praise and worship, along with Crystal Russell, aka Claudean Louise, of Clanton, who spreads the gospel in her own unique way through tall tales and comedic storytelling.

Closing out the morning of fun, encouragement, and bible study, were many exciting door prizes donated by area businesses and individuals and a delicious boxed lunch prepared by Bates House of Turkey.

Connect with and become a part of the SBC SALT women’s ministry as they share God’s message of HOPE by calling the church office at 334-382-6224 or visiting www.sbcgreenville.com.