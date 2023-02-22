This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama’s Basketball Team is ranked No. 1 for only the second time ever.

Alabama was ranked number No.1 in 2002. It lasted only two weeks.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Tide took on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Alabama’s offense went cold. The Volunteers held Alabama to 35.9 % shooting. Tennessee won 67-59.

So how long does Alabama stays number one, we will know by time you read this article.

Saturday night, Alabama bounced against Georgia winning 108-59.

This is the third time Alabama has won by 40 or more points. The 1956 team also accomplished this feat.

I asked a friend how far team can go. He said it depends on matchups. They still have the regular season and conference tournament.