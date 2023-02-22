Together at last

These seven seniors, who have competed against each other for six years, played their last high school game on the same side at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in the AISA All Star game. They were part of the West team and defeated the East 84-46. AISA West All Stars left to right: Maire Scott, (Fort Dale Academy), Lily Vandyke, (Fort Dale Academy), Tanna Singleton (Crenshaw Christian), Bailey Brown (Morgan Academy), Mollie Powell (Lowndes Academy), Lakin Harrell (Crenshaw Christian), and Harley Hooper (Lowndes Academy). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)