Carolina Jasmine

Surely you’ve notice the yellow flowers in bloom which resemble honeysuckle blooms. It is actually Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) and is one of the most beautiful vines of the South. It covers fences and trees in open woodlands and along roadsides throughout the Southeast. It is easy to grow and since it typically stays in scale can be planted near a trellis, arbor, decks and porches. It can also be used for ground cover. Be aware though, all parts of this plant are very poisonous. The sap may cause skin irritation in sensitive individuals and children can be poisoned by sucking the nectar from the flowers. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)