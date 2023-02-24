PETTY GIVES MEMORABLE PERFORMANCE AT RITZ

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Jason Petty memorably closed out the 40th concert season for the Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) Thursday evening, Feb. 16.

Petty brought his “Hank and My Honky Heroes” show and did not disappoint.

GAAC Executive Director Nancy Idland said, “Last night was one of those nights. It is magical when the audience and the entertainers are in sync. They are both feeling it. Last night was pure magic. It was awesome!”

She added, “Jason petty is the consummate performer, let’s face it, he loves what he does, he has a gift.

“Our audience, well thank you. Any good entertainer feeds off of the audience and vice versa.

“Thank you Greenville! Thank you for supporting live theatre here in the ‘Ville. Stay tuned. We are shopping now for four great shows for next season.”

Petty opened the concert with ‘Hey Good Looking’ which stirred some in the large attending crowd to begin toe tapping.

Occasionally between songs, Petty would recount old stories of Hank Williams, Sr. and other interesting tales of country music beginnings.

The show payed tribute to Hank Williams, the stars that influenced him and the stars he influenced.

He was backed up by a three piece band which included a fiddle, bass, and a steel guitar.

Hank songs played included ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’, ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’, ‘Hey Good Lookin’, ‘Kaw-Liga’, ‘Cold Cold Heart’, ‘Lovesick Blues’ and many more.

Petty also performed songs by other country music stars such as Jimmy Rodgers.

Don Helms (1927-2008), a member of Hank Williams, Sr.’s band, called the ‘The Drifting Cowboys’, once said, “I played with Hank for many years and I was his best friend. No one in my time has come closer to Hank’s look, sound, and natural charisma than Jason. He’s the best, hands down.”