Aug. 23, 1942 – Feb. 11, 2023

Bettie Joyce Griffin Croley, age 80, born Aug. 23, 1942, a native of Butler County, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Mobile.

Mrs. Croley was a retired legal secretary. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was on the Founders Leadership Team and a member of Mars Hill Church.

Mrs. Croley was preceded in death by her parents, Merton and Edna Fail Griffin; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Frances Griffin; sister, Lottie Lewis; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Russell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, celebrating their anniversary on Feb. 5, John F. Croley; daughters, Deborah C. Cox and Karen Norwood (Jimmy); grandchildren, Brandi Hester (Jack), Noah Norwood, Griffin Norwood, and Camryn Norwood; great-grandchildren, Collin Hester, Caleb Hester, and Caroline Hester; sisters, Virginia Russell and Melba Brock (Joel); other relatives and friends.

We want to thank the Saad’s Hospice team and caregivers for their irreplaceable, gentle assistance. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 11 am at Mars Hill Church, 1087 Downtowner Blvd, Mobile.

Inurnment will be held in Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville, on Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be offered at www.radneyfuneralhome-mobile.com.