COUNTY TEAMS BUSY ON THE DIAMOND

Greenville High School Tiger varsity baseball player Trip Albert strokes a double against the McKenzie Tigers Thursday, Feb. 23. Greenville would best McKenzie in both games of a double header, 11-1 and 11-2. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

Above: McKenzie Above: McKenzie School Lady Tiger Taylor Campbell strides in her pitch against WS Neal at the Greenville High School softball tournament beginning Friday, Feb. 24. McKenzie played three games overall and lost three. They fell to WS Neal 16-6 and American Christian Academy 13-0 on Friday and finally 15-2. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

Right: Greenville High School Lady Tiger Dakota Hudson launches a pitch against Carver High School at the Greenville High School softball tournament. The Tigers played four games. They beat Clarke County 15-5 before losing to Valley, Friday, Feb. 23, 5-4. They then took down Carver High School Saturday morning 12-1, before losing to Trinity 6-4. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles are 1-3 on their softball season after the first week’s play. Pictured is junior third baseman Madison Freeman with a gritty tag versus Macon East in a 15-0 loss. In the Eagle’s tournament this past weekend the Eagles beat Heritage Academy 15-0 and lost to Ezekiel Academy 6-3 and Southern Academy 6-2. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

Fort Dale varsity baseball is 4-1 on the season and placed first in their own tournament on Feb. 25, defeating Hooper 6-0 and Springwood 14-2 in Thursday’s pool play and securing the trophy with wins over Hooper 7-1 and Crenshaw Christian 13-1 Saturday. Senior Everett Black (pictured) was named tournament MVP after tallying two wins on the mound, playing several defensive positions infield and out, and having a productive weekend at the plate. Clay Benson and Owen McNeal were also named to the all-tournament team. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)