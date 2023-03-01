Eagles are AISA 3A Powerlifting champs

BY KATHY PICKENS

Head Football Coach Eric Folmar recently took a group of student athletes to compete in the AISA State Powerlifting Meet where they came home with the 3A title.

At the event team awards are made in the areas of 1A, 2A, 3A, and Overall State Champions. Lifters can compete for individual weight class awards or overall awards.

Folmar says that when he came to Fort Dale two years ago, he came with the philosophy that the work done in the weight room is the most important work they do.

While they don’t practice specifically to compete in powerlifting, the work athletes do in preparation for sports and overall fitness naturally crosses over to success in the powerlifting area.

“We outperformed our expectations,” says Folmar. “Fort Dale hasn’t participated in this event in several years, and we were not sure what to expect. With the excitement we are seeing, we hope to take an even larger group next year and possibly bring home the Overall Championship.”