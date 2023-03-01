Parker gets 300th win

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy Varsity and JV girls basketball coach Regina Parker achieved a milestone early in the 2022-23 season when she coached her 300th career victory.

But she didn’t stop there, closing the season with an overall coaching record of 324-110.

Parker began her Fort Dale coaching career 21 years ago as the assistant JV girls coach.

Three years later she moved into the head JV spot where she has made 19 state tournament appearances, placing as runner-up six times and winning the championship in 2019 with an 18-0 season.

Parker was handed the reins to the varsity girls’ team in the 2020-21 season. Her varsity teams have made three consecutive appearances at the state playoffs including at this year’s final four match.

In 2022 She was named AISA Coach of the Year and as the Butler County Sports Network Coach of the Year.

Fort Dale alumnus, volunteer, and statistician Keith Taylor said of Parker, “Coach Parker has been an asset to Fort Dale for over 20 years. She has made a positive and lasting impact on so many of our students and athletes. She is a huge asset to our school in the classroom and the gym.”

When asked to reflect on this milestone Parker commented, “I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to coach over 300 young ladies at Fort Dale.

I know they not only learned basketball skills but also life skills. My teams might not always win the gold trophy, but they are successful in life. They succeed in the classroom, on the court, and in their walk with Jesus.”

“We build a family that lasts for 10 years for most players since they start playing in the third grade,” said Parker. “I am blessed to teach them in fourth grade and sometimes serve as their tutor through JV and varsity.

“It is such a blessing to watch them grow and mature into young adults. I keep up with as many as I can as they travel to college and beyond.

”For us, it’s not just about the trophy at the end of the season; it’s more about the journey that we all take together. I am forever grateful for my Fort Dale family.”