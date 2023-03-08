This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

From 1971-82 Alabama ran the Wishbone offense. The triple option led Alabama to a lot wins.

Alabama’s record was 124-19-1 with three National Championships and nine SEC Championships (SC).

Alabama won their three nationals in 1973, 1978, and 1979. The nine SECs were in 1971, 72, 73, 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, and 1981.

The 1971 win vs Southern Cal in the season opener started this. It gave the team and program the confidence it needed.

The starting quarterback from 1971-72 was Terry Davis from Bogalusa, La. Alabama’s record was 21-3 and two SEC Championships.

Gary Rutledge from Birmingham was quarterback in 1973. The Tide’s record was 11-1 with a SEC and UPI National Championship.

For 1974-75, Richard Todd from Mobile was the starting quarterback. Their record was 22-2 with two SEC Championships.

Jeff Rutledge from Birmingham started 1976, 1977, and 1978. Their record was 31-5 with two SEC Championships, and a National Championship.

In 1979, Steadman Shealy from Dothan was the quarterback. The Tide had a 12-0 record with a National Championship and a SEC Championship.

Don Jacobs from Scottsboro was the quarterback in 1980. Their record was 10-2.

In 1981, Ken Coley, Walter Lewis and Alan Gray shared starting duties. Their record was 9-2-1 and they were SEC Co-Champions with Georgia.

Walter Lewis from Brewton was the starting quarterback in 1982. Their record was 8-4.

This was Coach Bryant’s last season and also the end of the Wishbone Era.