Eagle tennis

The Fort Dale girls tennis team hosted Springwood and Lakeside in a tri-match at the Greenville YMCA on March 6. They swept both matches 7-0. Line scores for #1-#5 singles versus Springwood were Maire Scott (8-1), Claire Hutson (8-0), Anna Son (8-0), Rosie Rogers (8-0), and Charlotte Kate Anderson (8-0). The doubles teams of Scott/Hutson and Son/Rogers defeated their opponents 8-0. Scores against Lakeside were Scott (8-0), Hutson (8-0), Son (8-1), Rogers (8-0), and Anderson (8-0). The #1 doubles team of Scott/Hutson won 8-1 while the #2 team of Son/Rogers won 8-0. The boys team saw their first action of the season defeating Lakeside School with scores as follows: Brody Stringer (#1 seed 8-1), Caleb Brooks (#2 seed 8-0), Joseph Ealum (#3 seed 8-0), and Sam Judah McLendon (#4 seed 8-0). In doubles the #1 team of Stringer/Brooks won 8-2. The Eagles are home again on March 14 and March 28. Eagles Claire Hutson is pictured preparing for a backhand. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)