Eagle’s soccer

Last week in Fort Dale soccer, the varsity boys soccer team lost against Springwood 9-0 and won 11-1 over Autauga. Coach Wildermuth said Friday’s win gave the team their confidence back and allowed younger players to gain needed experience in new positions. “Once we got it going, it never stopped.” Wildermuth added,”Alan Alvarez led the team with four goals and three assists. Brodie Killough (pictured) added three goals, and Ethan Alford had two goals in limited time after coming back from an injury during basketball season. Blake Slagley and Jagger Pendleton both had a goal each.” Eagle varsity boys and girls soccer play out-of-town until after spring break when they host Lee Scott on March 28.