Greenville’s newest mural

The City of Greenville newest mural was completed last week. It was organized by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and located on the Greenville Hardware building. Muralist, Michelle Black, with A Color Affair, designed the layout. GACOC executive director, Tracy Salter, said the Chamber is thrilled to be able to help facilitate such beautiful works of art to our community. “Murals and other arts initiatives encourage a sense of excitement among citizens and promote reinvestment into the community. The murals that are displayed truly brighten and beautify our downtown district.” The mural was funded by the Chamber’s recent “Love Local” campaign. (Bruce Branum | The Standard