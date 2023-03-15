Lady Eagle’s soccer

The Fort Dale varsity girls’ soccer team beat Springwood School 3-2 on the road early last week and won over Autauga Academy at home Friday 4-2. Sophomore Sydney Blackmon scored all three goals versus Springwood, twice on her own and once on an assist by sophomore Kate Slagley. In the Autauga game, Blackmon scored two goals and had one assist. Seventh grader Izzy Anderson had a goal and assist, and senior Caroline Hartley (pictured) also scored. Head coach Josh Wildermuth said of the Autauga game, “It was great to get the girls going and playing hard. With several players out for injuries, we had to move people around and grind it out.” (Kathy Pickens | TheStandard)