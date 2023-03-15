Panther softball By Editor | March 15, 2023 | 0 Jakalen Dunklin is pictured up to bat in Georgiana’s first home game of the season. Georgiana fell to Florala 16-4 on Thursday, March 9. (Photo by Davionna Pierre) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tiger diamond play March 15, 2023 | No Comments » Lady Eagle’s soccer March 15, 2023 | No Comments » Eagle’s soccer March 15, 2023 | No Comments » Eagle tennis March 15, 2023 | No Comments » Eagle softball March 15, 2023 | No Comments »