Greenville High School lady Tiger Ajaida Hattaway is pictured stroking a hit against the Sydney Lanier Poets on Thursday, March 9. The lady Tigers won convincingly 22-2. Two days earlier, the Tigers were shutout by the Brew Tech Rams 15-0. Friday, March 10, the Tiger boys’ baseball team traveled to Troy to play Citronelle and lost 11-1. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)