Jan. 22, 1942 – March 7, 2023

Donna Elizabeth Herring, age 81, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Donna Herring is survived by her brother, Robert Dixon; and five nieces and nephews.

Donna Herring was preceded in death by her husband, Veron Herring; parents, Robert Fostelle and Grace Elizabeth Dixon.

