Eagle baseball

The Fort Dale varsity baseball team won three and lost one during a busy March13-16 week. They lost at home versus the Clarke Prep Gators 10-6 before beating them back-to-back in Grove Hill the next day. The winning pitcher in the 11-2 victory was sophomore lefty Morgan Heath, who pitched a complete game. Senior Everette Black also pitched all seven innings in the 7-6 win over the Gators. The Eagles’ bats were wide awake as they closed the week with a 22-5 victory over Sparta Academy in five innings behind junior pitcher Parker McNeal’s arm. Pictured is junior catcher Owen McNeal who had a good week at the plate. O. McNeal had one of only two hits in the Clarke Prep loss and two singles, two doubles, and five RBIs in both the first Clarke Prep win and the Sparta victory. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)