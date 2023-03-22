Eagle soccer

Fort Dale soccer played away at Autauga Academy on March 16. Both the varsity girls and boys won 3-0. Stats for the girls include a goal off a corner kick by Sydney Blackmon plus two assists by Blackmon from the corner on which Caroline Hartley and Morgan Slagleyboth scored. For the boys, Ty Carter scored on an assist by Alan Alvarez who himself scored twice, once solo and the other on an assist by Ethan Alford. Fort Dale soccer is at home March 28 and on the road to Southern Prep on March 30. Pictured is center midfielder Sawyer Fossett hammering the ball up field. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)