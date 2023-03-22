Eagle softball

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles softball team has been busy on the diamond, going 2-2 last week. Fort Dale opened the week on March 13 with a 4-8 loss to region rival Clarke Prep Gators at home before traveling to Grove Hill to play Clarke Prep again, splitting the double header with an 11-2 loss and a 6-5 win. The Eagles finished the week with a victory over Sparta Academy, 13-6, in Evergreen on March 16. The Eagles will be in action at home again on March 27 versus region opponent Morgan Academy. Pictured is Eagle third baseman Anna Claire Thomas as she throws out a runner at first in the home game versus Clarke Prep. On the mound, Thomas shared the win with Natalie Skipper in the third game versus the Gators. She was awarded the save against Sparta, where she also hit a solo homerun out of the park and tallied up four RBIs. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)