Jan. 15, 1952 – March 19, 2023

Barbara Ann Williamson Paul, age 71, of Greenville, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023 surrounded by love.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, March 21, at Faith Hill Baptist Church Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m. with Brother Ronnie Boulware officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Paul; parents, Robert Leon Williamson and Mary Evelyn Williams Williamson; sisters, Linda King and Vivian Burgans; and brother, Peewee Williamson.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Adams and Melinda Adams; stepson, William (Christine) Paul; grandchildren, CJ Adams, Layla Grace Adams, and Stephanie (William) Olafsen; sisters, Sheila (Rusty) King, Teresa (Charles) Mount, and Thelma Holmes; brothers, Sonny Williamson and Jerry Lee (Marie) Williamson; and her family in love, David (Angie) Adams and Heidi Adams.

Barbara Ann was a loving mom, granny, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She had a personality with a special way to make you laugh. She was a character and enjoyed life, spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Southern Care Hospice and Dr. Brandon Slagley for their love and care. Also, a special thank you to Angie Adams for going above and beyond to care for Barbara. Thank you for loving her as you own and All Those Poundcakes!

Pallbearers were Masha King, JD Smith, CJ Adams, David Adams, Johnny Burgans, and Alex Adams. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Adams and Daryll Smith.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Gideons International.

