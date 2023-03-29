April 26, 1935 – March 22, 2023

John Hillary Wood, 87, of Pigeon Creek, Alabama passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Mr. Wood was a graduate of Greenville High School and The University of Florida Forest Ranger School. Mr. Wood started his career in forestry with Pomeroy & McGowin of Monticello, Ark. He also worked with W. T. Smith Lumber Company and retired from Rocky Creek Logging Company. Mr. Wood was proud of the fact he had cruised over 1 million acres of timber in 12 states. He served as Deacon of Sardis Baptist Church. Mr. Wood loved his wife, his children, his church and church family, turkey hunting and Alabama football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Harold Wood and Ruby Branum Wood of Pigeon Creek; brother, Billy Wayne Wood; and sister, Janice Wood Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Brewer Wood; children, Wetzel Wayne Wood (Theresa) and Nancy Wood Rives (Green); and granddaughter, Ruby Victoria Wood; and a sister, Linda Wood Golden. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Ebeneezer Cemetery in Pigeon Creek community with Rev. Reid Nettles officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, March 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sardis Baptist Church, 899 Four Pines Road, Greenville, Alabama 36037

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Wood family.