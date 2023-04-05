Dixie Minors baseball opens season

Dixie Minors baseball with the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department held opening ceremonies on Thursday, March 30. Pro-football player and former Greenville High School football standout Marlon Davison was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Dixie Minor players are ages 9-10. There are six teams, which include the A’s, Braves, Diamond Backs, Mets, Orioles, and Rockies. That night the A’s beat the Orioles 4-3. The Braves rocked the Rockies by a score of 11-4, and the Mets topped the Diamond Backs 6-2. One homerun was hit by Jamari Robinson of the A’s and another by Caleb Stone of the Braves. Wyatt Reynolds, for the Mets, recorded nine strikeouts. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)