Eagle boys’ soccer

This week’s home action on the pitch for Fort Dale varsity boys’ soccer was filled with excitement. The boys won 4-3 over both Lee-Scott Academy and Glenwood School. After a comeback effort from the Warriors and with just 10 minutes left, Brodie Killough put the Eagles ahead 4-3 with an assist from Ty Carter. Coach Wildermuth reported that goalie Austin Garcia had two excellent saves from shots made at point blank range to hold off the Warriors in the last moments. In the Glenwood game, Ethan Alford (pictured) scored early on an assist from Alavarez and again when an Alavarez throw-in was headed by Carter to set Alford up to score. Alvarez chalked up another assist, passing to Ty Carter for the goal, putting the Eagles up 3-1 at the half. Alford scored the fourth and final goal in the second half unassisted. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)