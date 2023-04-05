Eagle girls’ soccer

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles soccer team had a tough week dropping two games at home, 8-2 versus Lee-Scott Academy and 8-0 against Glenwood School. In the Lee-Scott game, Anabelle Anderson scored off of Sydney Blackmon’s corner kick midway through the first half. Kate Slagley (pictured) scored from Hannah Huggins’s assist early in the second half. Coach Josh Wildermuth commented on the week saying, “We have some tired legs right now, but our schedule gets a lot more favorable.” (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)