Eagle softball

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles varsity softball team swept region opponent Morgan Academy in a three-game series last week. Sophomore pitcher Emily Cauthen teamed up with junior Anna Claire Thomas in game one and with eighth grader Natalie Skipper in game two to shut out the Senators 17-0 and 11-0, respectively. Thomas and Skipper shared the circle to pitch the 14-4 victory in the third game. In standout batting stats, sophomore Bailey Lambert had a strong week, going 3/4, 2/3, and 4/4 at the plate and tallying up eight runs and seven RBI’s in the series. Senior Lily VanDyke (pictured) racked up a grand slam homerun when she took one out during the fifth inning of game one in Selma. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)