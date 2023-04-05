Eagle tennis

Both the Fort Dale girls and boys tennis teams fell to Lee Scott Academy 5-2 last week at home. Winning on the girls side in singles were number one seed Maire Scott, who won 8-5, and number five seed Charlotte Kate Anderson (pictured), who won 8-1. Singles wins for the boys included number one seed Brody Stringer with an 8-2 victory and number two seed Caleb Brooks by a score of 9-7. The Eagles are on court again at Lagoon Park in Montgomery on April 10 and 11 for the AISA state tournament.