The Fort Dale varsity baseball team lost 10-1, 12-5, and 7-4 in their three-game series with region opponent Bessemer Academy. Pictured is junior shortstop Parker McNeal throwing for an out at first. McNeal scored five runs, tallied one RBI, and had four singles and a double in the series. Fort Dale baseball hosts Snook Academy of Foley on Thursday, April 13. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)