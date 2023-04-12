In Fort Dale boys’ soccer, the Eagles lost 2-1 to Evangel Christian at Alabaster. Alan Alvarez scored the lone goal. On the girls’ side, the Lady Eagles also lost at Evangel with a score of 2-0. Coach Josh Wildermuth reported that even with the loss, the girls played their best to date. The girls beat Morgan Academy 5-0 in Selma in the constant rain. Wildermuth said of the game, “Although the conditions were horrible, we played through it and got results.” The win solidifies a 3rd seed ranking for the girls at state. Kate Slagley had four goals and an assist, and sophomore Annabelle Anderson (pictured) added both a goal and an assist. Due to a statewide shortage of referees, Eagle soccer will tentatively play its three home games with Springwood School beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)