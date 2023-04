The Fort Dale Lady Eagles had a tough week on the diamond, dropping all three games in the regional series with Bessemer Academy. They lost 5-4 in a tight game at home but fell on the road 10-5 and 11-2. Lady Eagle softball is at home again in a regional double header on April 18. Pictured is sophomore pitcher Emily Cauthen who had a hit and RBI in the first game. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)