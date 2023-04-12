Oct. 14, 1943 – April 5, 2023

Janice Black Daves, age 79, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

A private Graveside Service for the immediate family members was held at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Randy Harvill officiating and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Janice Daves is survived by her daughter, Laura Shell (Matthew); grandson, Brady Shell; sister, Edwena Platt (John); and nephew, Jay Platt.

Janice Daves was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Daves, and parents, Leslie and Winnie Black.

Pallbearers were Matthew Shell, Brady Shell, John Platt, Jay Platt, Trent Houston, and Jack Houston.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Greenville Animal Shelter or your local Humane Society.

