ANNIE RUTH SELLERS

Aug. 14, 1940 – Apr. 11, 2023

Annie R. Sellers went home to Jesus on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at age 82.

Annie was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully. Annie, was one of the strongest/most courageous/bravest/kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her. In 1985, she met Bobby R. Sellers, they dated for two years and married in 1987. Annie was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who gave her all to her family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Annie was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Ruth Reaves; brothers, James Robert, Ben, Johnny, Dean, and Thomas.

She is survived by husband, Bobby R. Sellers; daughters, Teresa (Joe) Compton and Debra Sellers; son, Dale (Brenda) Blackburn; grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Cochran, Haley (Blake) Cauthen, and Jason Sellers; sister, Dot Hill; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Reaves.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Thursday, April 13, at Johnson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Johnson Funeral Home, with Bro. John Howard Kervin and Bro. Bryon Ward officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Sellers family.