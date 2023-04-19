Infant Daisy Fay Wall, went to her heavenly home on April 8, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 12 noon from Buckaloo Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenville with Brother Chris Mosley officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in the Buckaloo Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving parents, David and Judy Wall; her brothers, Marcus and Jacob Wall; her sisters, Sarah and Julie Marie Wall; her grandparents, Julie (Paul) Leverett, Joyce Ann Schofield, Joey (Karen) Duncan, along with numerous other relatives.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.