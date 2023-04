Fort Dale varsity baseball defeated Snook Academy 12-2 last Thursday in five innings. Owen McNeal had a big night at the plate going three for four, including two singles and a triple. Sharing the mound for the Eagles were junior Parker McNeal, junior Cole Whiddon (pictured), and sophomore Morgan Heath. Regional play early this week will determine the location and opponent for Fort Dale in round one of the playoffs. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)