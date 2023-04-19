Eagle soccer

In this week’s Fort Dale soccer action versus Springwood School, the varsity girls won 5-1 with sophomores Sydney Blackmon on the hat trick and Kate Slagley adding the final two. Coach Josh Wildermuth reported that after a slow start, the girls found their groove and kept the Wildcats pinned to their own end and out of scoring range. For the boys, Jagger Pendleton, Alan Alvarez, and Blake Slagley all scored in the first half to put the Eagles up 3-1. Springwood bounced back in the second half scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3. The JV boys won 2-0 over the Wildcats on Matthew Carter’s goals. The JV ended their season undefeated at 8-0, scoring a total of 39 goals on the season while giving up only one. Wildermuth commented, “The JV boys are a tremendous group of guys that are making our program stronger from year to year. Congrats to them on an awesome season.” Jagger Pendleton (pictured at right) wins the ball versus a Springwood player. Pendleton also scored one of the Eagles’ three goals. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)