Eagle softball

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles softball team blanked Snook Academy 4-0 and 12-0 in a double header last Thursday. Sophomore Anna Claire Thomas (pictured) threw a no-hitter in the first game with three strikeouts in seven innings and only two walks. Junior Madison Freeman took one out in the first inning on a long ball over the center field fence. Sophomore pitcher Emily Cauthen was in the circle for the three-inning second game. She gave up only three hits and no runs. At the plate, sophomore Brinkley Long logged a triple, two runs, and two RBIs. Regular season play ends April 20, with playoffs to follow. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)