Eagle tennis wins state title

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The first seed doubles team of Maire Scott and Claire Hutson brought home a championship title from the AISA state tennis tournament held at Lagoon Park on April 10-11.

This senior duo beat their opponents from Southern Academy handily in the first round before defeating Glenwood School in the semifinals in a third set tiebreaker on Monday.

On Tuesday, they won over Morgan Academy in straight sets 6-4 and 6-4 to claim the title.

Scott also made an appearance in the finals in the first seed singles bracket. She drew a bye in round one and defeated her opponent from Lee-Scott Academy in the semifinal round with an exciting 3rd set tie breaker.

She fell to Morgan Academy 4-6 and 4-6 in the final which was her only loss of the season.

Tennis coach Jennie Hamilton remarked on the season, “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. These seniors have given so much to our program. I have been working with most of them since they were in elementary school; I can’t imagine our team without them. Maire’s and Claire’s win was particularly special as they have been partners for a long time. It’s exciting to see a doubles team work as well as they did together. They trusted each other, anticipated the other’s moves, and knew what it would take to win each match. Both girls’ net games have come a long way. Their heights definitely helped, but their confidence up there was what really made a difference.”

Five of the ten seeded players will graduate this year including Scott, Hutson, Brody Stringer, Anna Son, and Rosie Rogers.

Hamilton, who is already looking forward to next year added, “We had ten new girls on the team this year, and they are all eager to improve and make their way into the top five who compete at state. I’ve already had several students planning for lessons this week and seen others out practicing on their own, and that makes my coach’s heart happy. These seniors will leave huge shoes to fill, but they have also left a legacy…a standard of excellence that the younger players will hopefully emulate. I couldn’t have asked for better mentors for our team.”