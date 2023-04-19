Jan. 22, 1936 – April 14, 2023

Edna Virginia Russell, 87, passed away on April 14, 2023 at the Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Virginia, known as “Gent” to her family, was born on Jan. 22, 1936 in Greenville. She was a graduate of Greenville High School and Massey Draughton Business College in Montgomery. Virginia had a rewarding career as a legal secretary, working for more than 30 years for Judge Howard Haygood in Greenville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville and served with great dedication on the Benevolence Committee there for many years. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, efficiency, and commitment to her family.

Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, John Tommy Russell; her parents, the Reverend Merton and Edna Fail Griffin; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Frances Griffin; and her sisters, Lottie Lewis and Bettie Croley.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail McKeown (Phillip); her son, Mike Russell (Alice); her grandson, J.R. McKeown (Holly); two granddaughters, Olivia Parker (Jameson) and Lane Russell; a great granddaughter, Charlotte Parker; her sister Melba Brock (Joel); two brothers-in-law, Lloyd E. “Bo” Lewis and John F. Croley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the employees and residents of Country Place Assisted Living for the gracious environment they provided for Virginia in her last years of life and the physicians and nurses at the Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care.

Visitation was held at Dunklin Funeral Home in Greenville on Monday, April 17, at 10-11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenville, 212 Fort Dale Street, Greenville, AL 36037.

