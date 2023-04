Troy University football wrapped up spring practice with their annual T-day game on the Larry Blakeny Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Among the jerseys was Greenville High School standout and Troy freshman Jacob Foster who wore No. 42 at the linebacker position. Foster’s key plays include stripping the ball to cause a fumble after a screen pass and making a third down, open-field tackle (pictured) on a running back. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)