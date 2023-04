Huggins named Miss Fort Dale Academy

Hanna Marie Huggins was recently chosen as 2023 Miss FDA on Saturday, April 8. Other winners in the Miss Fort Dale Academy 2023 Beauty Pageant were: Mary Beasley Brian (Baby Miss), Hayleigh Jane Peterson (Tiny Miss), Ansleigh Hollyfield (Petite Miss), McKenna Anthony (Little Miss), Aubrey Kate Davis (Pre-teen Miss), Carsyn Smith (Junior Miss). Pictured are winning contestants in the Miss FDA category. Left to right are: Anna Claire Thomas (Miss Congeniality), Rosa Leigh Rogers (1st runner-up), Hannah Marie Huggings (Miss FDA), and Alli Isabelle Butts (Peoples’ Choice and 2nd Runner-up). (Bruce Branum | The Standard)